The blaze happened on Saturday, April 13 just before 7 p.m., when smoke was reported at a Chappaqua residence on Hunts Place, according to the Chappaqua Fire Department.

Arriving crews from Chappaqua and the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department quickly confirmed that everyone was out of the home before working to get the blaze under control. Soon, a hose line was stretched into the residence and the fire was extinguished.

Crews remained at the residence until around 9 p.m. The scene was then turned over to the New Castle Building Department.

Firefighters did not detail the cause of the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.