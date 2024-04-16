Chappaqua resident Richard Lange died peacefully at White Plains Hospital on Tuesday, April 9 at the age of 87, according to his obituary.

Lange, who owned Lange's Little Store and Deli at 382 King St. in Chappaqua for several decades, was a familiar face to many in the hamlet.

Born in 1936 in Wanna, Germany, Lange grew up on his grandparents' farm and immigrated to the US in 1956.

A few years later, in April 1961, he married Christa. The couple and their daughters Vicki and Heidi eventually settled in Chappaqua in 1968.

Lange and his wife opened Lange's Deli in Scarsdale in the mid-1970s and moved the business to Bronxville in the 1980s.

According to Lange's obituary, they returned to their original Chappaqua store in 1989.

The deli enjoyed booming business over the years, including visits from former President Bill Clinton, who has lived in Chappaqua since leaving the White House in 2001.

Throughout his life, Lange was always ready to support others while expecting nothing in return. his motto was "You need something, I’ll help," his obituary said.

One such organization to receive Lange's support was the Chappaqua Fire Department, which memorialized him in a post on social media.

"Many of you will know Mr. Lange from Lange’s Little Store in Chappaqua, but for those of us in the Chappaqua Fire Department, we knew him as an ally and resource who was always there to help us whenever we asked," the department wrote in their post, adding, "Please keep the Lange family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Lange is survived by Christa, Vicki, and Heidi; his granddaughter, Madelyn; the staff of Lange's Little Store; and countless friends.

Click here to read Lange's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.