Stuck Tractor-Trailer Blocks Lanes On Taconic State Parkway In New Castle

Motorists are being warned to avoid part of the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester where a tractor-trailer became stuck in the median, blocking lanes as a result. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 12, when a tractor-trailer became stuck in the median on the Taconic State Parkway in New Castle at mile marker 10, New York State Police announced around 12:15 p.m. 

As a result of the incident, all southbound lanes of the parkway at the scene have been closed to traffic. Vehicles that were on the parkway at the time began slowly passing the truck on the shoulder, police said.

Authorities are now asking the public to avoid the area. Details about how the tractor-trailer became stuck were not released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

