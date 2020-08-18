COVID-19: Westchester Sees Uptick In Cases, Here's Brand-New Rundown By Municipality

Westchester has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent days, as the infection rate in the Hudson Valley climbed over 1 percent for the first time in more than a week.

The State Department of Health reported that there were 54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westchester, bringing the total to 36,540 since the pandemic was first reported in New Rochelle in early March.

In the Hudson Valley region, the infection rate rose from 0.8 percent on both Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16 to 1.3 percent on Monday, Aug. 17, health officials said.

Statewide, the infection rate remains under 1 percent, with 0.98 percent of New Yorkers tested on Monday returning positive for COVID-19.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, since the pandemic began:

Yonkers: 7,558 (141 active cases);

New Rochelle: 3,178 (25);

Mount Vernon: 2,819 (23);

White Plains: 1,910 (24);

Port Chester: 1,312 (15);

Greenburgh: 1,236 (25);

Ossining Village: 1,099 (8);

Peekskill: 1,042 (14);

Cortlandt: 934 (17);

Yorktown: 748 (9);

Mount Pleasant: 596 (4);

Mamaroneck Village: 485 (8);

Eastchester: 462 (1);

Sleepy Hollow: 434 (18);

Harrison: 433 (4);

Somers: 408 (5);

Scarsdale: 371 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 332 (0);

Tarrytown: 300 (1);

Mount Kisco: 290 (1);

Bedford: 267 (1);

Rye City: 220 (1);

North Castle: 218 (3);

New Castle: 214 (1);

Elmsford: 213 (2);

Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (3);

Rye Brook: 191 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);

Pelham: 174 (3);

Ossining Town: 159 (1);

North Salem: 149 (0);

Tuckahoe: 143 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 140 (1);

Pleasantville: 136 (0);

Pelham Manor: 122 (2);

Lewisboro: 119 (1);

Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);

Ardsley: 102 (1);

Bronxville: 87 (1);

Irvington: 87 (1);

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 42 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

