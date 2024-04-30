Car Rolls Over, Knocks Down Pole On Route 133 In Millwood

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, when a vehicle flipped and crashed into a pole on Somerstown Road (Route 133) near the Millwood and Ossining border, according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews soon discovered that the pole had snapped and wires and a transformer were blocking the roadway. They also found that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

Crews then closed the roadway between Route 100 and Vails Lane before handing the scene over to Con Edison so they could make repairs.

The department did not detail the cause of the crash.

