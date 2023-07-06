Woman Stabbed At Motel In Troy, Police Searching For Culprit

Police in Troy were called at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, with reports that a woman had been stabbed at the Best Western located on River Street.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Troy Police. Investigators believe he and the victim know each other.

The woman was driven by private vehicle to the hospital and was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Police did not say what led up to the attack.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4411.

