First Widespread Snow Of Season Arriving In Capital Region

The region's first blast of winter arrives Tuesday night, according to forecasters.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for much of the area, including Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, and Saratoga counties, from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations, while higher elevations could see three to six inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

The storm will move across the region from the southwest to the northeast, with actual snow totals varying widely due to marginal temperatures, CBS6 reports.

Forecasters said the storm will begin as all snow Tuesday evening and then transition to a rain/snow mix that may include freezing rain early Wednesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures in Albany were expected to hover around 30 degrees.

Drivers were advised to prepare for hazardous conditions and possible delays during the morning commute with icy and snow-covered roadways.

Precipitation will gradually taper off Wednesday afternoon into early evening with daytime highs in the upper 30s, forecasters said.

