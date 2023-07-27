Unwelcome Guests: Albany Couple Squats In, Damages Vacant Home, Police Say

Troopers in Schoharie County were called to a home on Route 7 in the town of Cobleskill on Sunday evening, July 23, for a report of trespassers.

An investigation found that Melissa Johnson, age 44, and Jesus Lanauze, age 58, both of Albany, had been living in the home without permission for nearly a week, according to State Police.

The couple is also accused of damaging the home and an outbuilding.

Johnson and Lanauze were arrested at the scene and are each charged with criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and conspiracy.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Cobleskill Town Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and were later released.

