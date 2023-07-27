Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Unwelcome Guests: Albany Couple Squats In, Damages Vacant Home, Police Say

A couple is facing charges after they were allegedly caught squatting in a vacant home in the region.

Melissa Johnson, age 44, and Jesus Lanauze, age 58, were arrested Sunday, July 23, for allegedly squatting at and damaging a Cobleskill home.
Melissa Johnson, age 44, and Jesus Lanauze, age 58, were arrested Sunday, July 23, for allegedly squatting at and damaging a Cobleskill home. Photo Credit: rawpixel/6033466
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Troopers in Schoharie County were called to a home on Route 7 in the town of Cobleskill on Sunday evening, July 23, for a report of trespassers.

An investigation found that Melissa Johnson, age 44, and Jesus Lanauze, age 58, both of Albany, had been living in the home without permission for nearly a week, according to State Police.

The couple is also accused of damaging the home and an outbuilding.

Johnson and Lanauze were arrested at the scene and are each charged with criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and conspiracy.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Cobleskill Town Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and were later released.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE