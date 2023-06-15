Troy Man Strangled Wife To Death, Jury Finds

A Rensselaer County jury found 37-year-old Taquan Evans, of Troy, guilty of second-degree murder on May 24, in the death of his wife Georlasia Evans.

The Rensselaer County DA’s Office announced the verdict on Wednesday, June 14.

According to prosecutors, Evans strangled his wife before dropping her off at Samaritan Hospital on Jan. 15, 2021.

He was arrested while attempting to flee the hospital.

Prosecutors called 20 witnesses during the trial.

It took the jury of seven men and six women one day to deliberate before finding Evans guilty.

“Our focus has always been on justice for Georlasia and her family,” Rensselaer County DA Mary Pat Donnelly said in a statement.

“We commend the Troy Police Department, NYSP-FIC and the NYSP-Computer Crimes Division for their assistance and dedication to this case.”

Evans faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday, June 30.

Born in Queens, Georlasia Evans graduated from Troy High School in 2008, according to her obituary. At the time of her death, she worked at John Ray & Son in Troy.

