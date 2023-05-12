Training Exercise Leads To Body Of Missing Man In Schaghticoke River

Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was found dead in the Hoosic River in the town of Schaghticoke on Thursday, May 11, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made at around 8 p.m. while members of the Schaghticoke Fire Department were conducting a water training exercise.

Investigators confirmed the body is that of Fearnley, who was reported missing out of Rensselaer County in November 2022.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in Pittstown, near Valley Falls and Stover roads, according to deputies.

Subsequent land, air, and water searches, including the use of K-9 dogs, all proved fruitless.

Authorities did not speculate on a cause of death, but said there was no evidence of foul play.

“Please keep the Fearnley family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

