‘To New Heights’: $60M Awarded For Albany Airport Fixes Including More Seating, 'Calming Room'

Gov. Kathy Hochul was at the airport Thursday, Aug. 10, to announce the awarding of $60 million in state funds that will go toward modernizing entranceways, expanding the security area, and adding more seating and concessions areas, among other improvements.

The funding comes from the governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, which has awarded nine Upstate airports a total of $230 million to cover needed upgrades.

“Our Upstate airports are essential to our local economies, and we are committed to making them as welcoming as possible for residents and visitors alike,” Gov. Hochul said.

“These generational investments will continue to make Albany International Airport and airports across the state easier to navigate and more enjoyable to visit, creating a gateway to our top destinations that is truly worthy of Upstate New York.”

The $100 million revitalization project will also include updated conference facilities, a public arts area, and children’s play zone, as well as new green spaces and an expanded airside marketplace.

Also on the to-do list is removing the existing rotunda and pedestrian bridge to build a new main entrance featuring a glass wall and translucent canopies.

Travelers can also expect a multi-sensory “calming room” plus upgrades to the airport’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

“Ask anyone who has flown out of Albany International Airport during peak hours and they will tell you the line for security can often back up into the pedestrian walkway and even all the way to the parking garage,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“While the airport is vibrant and growing, it was built long before modern TSA security screening, and for years has been in desperate need of expansion.”

Work is expected to wrap up in early 2025, the governor’s office said.

Hochul teased Thursday’s announcement in a post on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter,) saying, “We’re taking our upstate airports to new heights! Join me @AlbanyAirport to unveil a major new renovation.”

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports as well as those that service corporate jets.

Albany International Airport previously received $72.1 million in state funding for work completed in 2020, including an expanded parking area and a new Exit 3 off the Northway.

