Teen Admits Having Machine Gun At Troy Home

Rensselaer County resident Ahmed AlSaadi, of Troy, pleaded guilty to weapons charges in Albany federal court on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Prosecutors said AlSaadi admitted that in August 2023 he possessed three machine gun conversion devices and a Glock handgun that had been modified with such a device.

The conversion devices can be attached to a handgun allowing the weapon to shoot and function as a fully automatic machine gun.

AlSaadi was arrested following a joint investigation by the ATF, FBI, and Troy Police Department.

He also confessed to selling the conversion devices between March and July 2023.

AlSaadi faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April 2024, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.