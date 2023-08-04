Tanker Train Derails In Capital Region; Amtrak Service Halted West Of Albany

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in Montgomery County, near Route 5 in Cranesville.

At least a half dozen tanker cars came off the tracks, some of them flipping onto their sides, photos shared by the New York State Department of Transportation show.

There were no reports of injuries and no hazardous materials were spilled, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, adding that she has directed state personnel to provide all necessary assistance to local emergency responders.

Route 5 was closed for several hours following the derailment. All westbound lanes have since reopened, but the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed through at least Saturday, Aug. 5, officials said.

Amtrak service has been halted between Amsterdam and Albany as a result of the incident. Alternate transportation will be provided to affected customers, according to the company.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The incident came one day after a Long Island Rail Road train derailed near Jamaica, Queens, injuring 13 people.

