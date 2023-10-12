Support Rises For 14-Year-Old 'Beautiful Soul' Killed In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colonie

A’Mon Willis, age 14, of Albany, died in the wreck that happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on I-890 in Colonie, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said the Albany High School student was one of four teens in the car when the 17-year-old driver lost control while speeding, rolling the vehicle several times.

The car then struck a westbound vehicle, killing the boy.

The others in the car, along with the driver of the second car, were taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the suspect and collected blood samples to determine the drug and alcohol content of their blood.

The driver, who police did not identify due to their age, was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Assault

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol

Vehicle and traffic law violations

New York State Police are investigating the crash.

In the days since his death, thousands have been raised on a GoFundMe campaign to help memorialize Willis, who in January 2023 was recognized by the Albany City School District for making the honor roll.

“I honestly can’t even believe it right now as I type this,” said campaign creator Ashley Melendez.

“Our family has experienced a true tragedy with the devastating loss of our beloved A’mon, who was just 14,” she said.

“A’mon was such a kind, respectful, well-mannered, loving and caring soul who will live on forever in our hearts.”

Melendez said she was reaching out to family and friends to help the family with the unexpected cost of funeral arrangements “to lay this young, beautiful soul to rest.”

“Nobody prepares you for something like this so please, anything can help.”

Funeral services for Willis are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home in Schenectady.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here.

