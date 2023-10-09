14-Year-Old Honors Student Killed In Colonie Crash Caused By Drunk Teen, Police Say

The deadly wreck happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in Albany County, on I-890 in Colonie.

New York State Police said the 17-year-old suspect was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound when they lost control and rolled the car several times.

The car rolled into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound vehicle.

Of the four teenage passengers in the suspect’s car, one suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers identified the victim as 14-year-old A’Mon Willis, of Albany.

The teen was among several honors students to be recognized by the Albany City School District in January 2023.

The other teens and the driver of the westbound vehicle were taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the suspect and collected blood samples to determine the drug and alcohol content of their blood.

The teen was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Assault

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol

Vehicle and traffic law violations

The suspect, who police did not identify due to their age, was arraigned at the Cohoes City Court and was ordered held at the Oneida County jail.

State police are investigating the crash.

