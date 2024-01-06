Special Delivery: Man Ships Meth To Albany County, Sells Fentanyl, Feds Say

Michael Laudicina, of Santa Cruz, California, was arraigned on drug charges in Albany federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Prosecutors said Laudicina shipped at least 50 grams of meth to Albany, Ulster, and Warren counties on three occasions between July and November 2022.

He also sold fentanyl – a powerful, synthetic opioid that’s nearly 100 times stronger than morphine – in August 2022, prosecutors said.

In court Thursday, Laudicina was arraigned on charges of distributing a controlled substance.

If convicted, he faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The case is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.