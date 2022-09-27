Shaker High School Ranks Among Top 50 Statewide, New Report Says

A Capital Region high school is among the top 50 in New York, according to a new ranking from the school review site Niche.

Shaker High School, part of the North Colonie Central School District in Latham, was ranked 50 out of 1,255 public high schools in the state with an overall grade of A+.

It was ranked number one in best public high schools in the Albany area.

Scores are based on a variety of school statistics like math and reading test scores, in addition to reviews from students and parents, according to Niche.

Shaker earned top marks in several categories, including academics, teachers, college prep, and clubs and activities.

The school was given an A- for diversity and B’s for both administration and resources and facilities.

Lunch options, though, apparently could be better, with the school receiving a C+ in the food category.

According to Niche, 99 percent of the school’s students scored at or above proficiency in both reading and math on state exams.

With a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1, the school also has a 95 percent graduation rate and an average SAT score of 1290 out of a possible 1600.

In the culture and safety category, 89 percent of students agreed that they felt safe at the school, while 79 percent agreed that they like their school and feel happy there.

Statewide, Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx was ranked number one, earning top marks in all categories with 99 percent of students deemed at or above proficiency in reading and math.

View the complete ranking of New York high schools on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.