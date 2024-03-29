Posing As Teen To Get Underage Nudes Nets Schenectady Man Decades In Prison

Schenectady resident Thomas Ullman, age 47, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany federal court on Thursday, March 28. It followed his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child.

Federal prosecutors said Ullman posed as a teenage boy on a dating website for teens and convinced multiple underage girls to text and video chat with him between March 2020 and June 2021.

He then instructed the girls, some as young as 13, to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to prison, an Albany federal judge sentenced Ullman to serve 15 years of post-release supervision and pay $5,000 in restitution to a victim. He must also register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood,” a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

