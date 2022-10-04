Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say

A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police.

Investigators determined that 40-year-old Nina Cruz, of Albany, had displayed a knife “in an aggressive manner” during a verbal altercation with the victim, police said.

Cruz also damaged the victim’s vehicle, which was parked nearby, before the incident, according to police.

Four days later, on Monday, Oct. 3, Cruz surrendered to State police.

She was arraigned at the Albany City Court on charges of criminal mischief and menacing.

A judge ordered her released on her own recognizance while she awaits her next court appearance.

