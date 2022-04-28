'Unfounded' Report Of Armed Man Prompts Police Response In Schenectady

Police say a 911 call about an armed man pointing a gun out of a window in Schenectady was “unfounded.”

The call came in at around 10 a.m. Tuesday with an individual saying they had just seen a man pointing a “large gun” out of a window near S. Brandywine and Odell Street, Schenectady police said.

Not surprisingly, the report triggered a large police response, including officers from the Schenectady Police Department, New York State Police, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rotterdam Police Department.

Several nearby roads were closed and residents of the apartment building were evacuated and taken to a safe location, police said.

After checking numerous apartments, investigators determined the 911 call was unfounded, police said.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while officers investigated this potentially dangerous situation,” Schenectady police said in a statement.

“Complaints of this nature must be handled in a manner that is the safest for both the public and officers involved.”

