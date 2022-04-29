Teen Duo Accused Of Vandalizing Vehicle At Guilderland Residence

Two teenagers are facing charges after police said they vandalized a vehicle that was parked in a driveway in the region.

Troopers in Albany County responded to a home in Guilderland at about 12:50 p.m. on Friday, April 22, after the homeowner reported that their vehicle was vandalized, according to New York State Police.

Investigators determined that two suspects rummaged through the vehicle during the overnight hours and used a Sharpie marker to graffiti the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Rashat Savini, of Rotterdam, and a 15-year-old.

Police said Savini was arrested on Saturday, April 23, and charged with:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Making graffiti

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Trespass

Police reported that the 15-year-old was charged with:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Making graffiti

Sixth-degree conspiracy

Trespass

Savini is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 19, authorities said.

The 15-year-old is set to appear in Albany Family Court at a later date, police said.

