Shots Fired, 16-Year-Old Stabbed In Altercation Near UAlbany

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police said a fight between several teens escalated into gunfire and a stabbing near the University at Albany.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, not far from the Alumni Quad, according to university police.

Officers were called with reports that a large group of juveniles was fighting when multiple gunshots were heard, police said.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody was shot during the ordeal and no students or staff from the university were involved, police confirmed.

No suspects had been arrested as of 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

University police described the suspect as a Black male with black hair. He was reportedly wearing a long sleeve grey shirt with a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

He is believed to have fled the scene heading north on Ontario Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.