Schenectady Man Busted For Driving High On Drugs With Child In Vehicle, Police Say

Breaking News: Schenectady Man Among 16 Charged In Takedown Of Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring
I-87 in the town of Coeymans.
I-87 in the town of Coeymans. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man from the Capital District is facing charges after he was allegedly busted driving high on drugs with a child in the car.

Troopers stopped Schenectady resident Derrick Hill, age 50, Monday evening, June 27, on I-87 in the town of Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation, according to New York State Police.

It was determined that he was impaired by drugs and had a revoked license, police said. He also had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

Hill was arrested and taken to a State Patrol facility in Albany, where he refused to provide a blood sample or submit to a drug recognition evaluation, police said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was turned over to a third party.

After being arraigned at the Town of Westerlo Court, Hill was taken to the Albany County jail for having four prior felony convictions, police said.

He was due back in court Wednesday, June 30.

He was due back in court Wednesday, June 30.