Police Investigating Woman's ‘Suspicious’ Death At Albany Apartment

Police lights.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Capital District apartment.

The 30-year-old woman was found just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, inside her home at the Loudon Arms Apartments, located on Old Hickory Drive in Albany, according to Albany Police.

Officers had been called to do a welfare check on the tenant, police said.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are considered suspicious and they’re asking anyone with information to contact police.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 518-462-8039 or submitted online via the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website

Police have not released the woman's name or revealed a cause of death. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

