Firefighter Accused Of Following, Filming Woman Under Skirt At Colonie Target

Michael Mashburn
Police arrested Kevin J. Hart on Thursday, July 21, for allegedly following women and filming at least one inside the Target store on central Avenue.
Police arrested Kevin J. Hart on Thursday, July 21, for allegedly following women and filming at least one inside the Target store on central Avenue. Photo Credit: Colonie Police Department/Google Maps street view

A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for allegedly following a woman inside a Target store and trying to record under her skirt.

In Albany County, police in Colonie were called to the Target store on Central Avenue on July 13 with reports that a man was acting strangely and following multiple women around the store.

During their investigation, Colonie Police determined that the suspect followed the women while using his cell phone to film or photograph up the skirt of at least one woman, police said.

He did so while in the presence of a young child who may have seen what happened, according to police.

On Thursday, July 21, police arrested Kevin J. Hart, age 25.

After obtaining search warrants, police searched his home and seized several electronic devices to determine whether there are more victims, police said.

Hart was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court on charges of felony unlawful surveillance, along with endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness, both misdemeanors.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

According to his public Facebook profile, Hart is a volunteer lieutenant and EMT with the Midway Fire Department in Colonie. He also listed his occupation as a truck driver at S.M. Gallivan LLC, located in Watervliet.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Colonie Police at 518-783-2754.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

