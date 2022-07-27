Contact Us
Fire Chief Hospitalized Following Commercial Blaze In Schodack

A fire chief is recovering after a large blaze at a commercial building in Schodack sent him to the hospital Wednesday, July 27.
A fire chief is recovering after a large blaze at a commercial building in Schodack sent him to the hospital Wednesday, July 27. Photo Credit: Rensselaer County Executive on Twitter

A Capital District fire chief is recovering after a large blaze at a vacant business sent him to the hospital.

In Rensselaer County, flames broke out at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the former Servidone Construction building, located on Route 9 in Schodack.

Pictures posted on social media showed much of the building engulfed in flames under a large column of black smoke that was seen for miles.

The fire eventually grew to two-alarm status, requiring additional units, according to Gary Roberts, the first assistant chief with the South Schodack Fire Department.

At one point, there were nearly 75 firefighters on scene, with crews responding from as far away as Hudson.

Roberts said the South Schodack chief was taken to the hospital and treated for heat exhaustion but is expected to be okay.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The building was deemed a total loss.

Crews are still investigating the fire’s cause.

