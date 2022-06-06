East Greenbush Woman Charged With Criminal Sexual Act

A Capital District woman is facing charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

Rensselaer County resident Jessica Muller, age 39, of East Greenbush, was arrested Tuesday, May 31, following an investigation by New York State Police.

It came one day after investigators began looking into a complaint that Muller had had sexual contact with a victim who was under the age of 15 at her East Greenbush home, police said.

She is also accused of providing the victim with alcohol, according to police.

Muller was charged with criminal sexual act, a felony, and unlawful dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court and ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

