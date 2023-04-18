Overcast 43°

Animal Cruelty: Abandoned Dog Found Tied To Tree In Albany During Heatwave

Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found abandoned and tied to a tree in the region.

Albany Police are asking for the public's help after a female dog was found abandoned and tied to a tree at the Pine Bush Preserve in Albany on Thursday, April 13.
Michael Mashburn
The heartbreaking scene was discovered Thursday, April 13, at the Pine Bush Preserve, near Old State Road and the City of Albany border, according to Albany Police.

Officers with the department’s Special Operations Unit found the female dog tied to a tree without any food or water. At the time, outdoor temperatures were in the upper 80s.

Police did not elaborate on the dog’s condition, but the department shared a photo of the animal standing and drinking water from a bowl.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society later shared the photo and asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Tips can be given to the Albany Police Department by calling 518-462-7107.

