Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Albany
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Rensselaer County Man

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Shawn M. Guilbault
Shawn M. Guilbault Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are asking for help locating a wanted New York man.

Capital District resident Shawn Guilbault, age 26, is wanted on a bench warrant out of Rensselaer County for charges stemming from an alleged vehicle theft, New York State Police said.

The theft reportedly occurred in Schaghticoke in September 2021.

He is wanted on grand larceny and identity theft charges, police said.

Guilbault is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He is believed to have connections to the Troy area, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333 or email CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov

