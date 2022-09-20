Albany High School Placed On Lockdown

Students and staff at a Capital Region high school were on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Albany High School put lockdown procedures in place in response to “student altercations in the building,” according to a Facebook post to parents.

The lockdown was put into place at around 12:50 p.m.

Albany Police responded and were assisting the school’s security staff, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone on campus.

School administrators said they would notify parents when school resumed its regular operations.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

