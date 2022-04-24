18 Arrested In Drug Trafficking Bust In Region

A nearly month-long investigation into drug trafficking along Albany’s Central Avenue corridor has resulted in 18 arrests.

The individuals were nabbed during a joint operation between Albany Police and US Marshals Service nicknamed “Operation Turnbuckle” that began in March.

Local and federal investigators began looking into several individuals suspected of distributing dangerous narcotics along Central Avenue, including Robin Street, Lexington Avenue, and Sherman Street, Albany Police said.

After obtaining search warrants, officers seized more than a pound of crack and powder cocaine along with heroin, three loaded handguns, and nearly $13,000 in cash, police said.

They also found 424 bags of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and has led to a wave of overdose deaths across the US.

All 18 people arrested have been arraigned and are awaiting further court proceedings.

