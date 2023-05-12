Plane Crash Update: 3 Hospitalized Following Wreck At Albany Airport

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with reports that a plane was down in a field near the South Albany Airport, a private airfield in the hamlet of Selkirk.

When police and medics arrived, they found the Cessna single-engine plane in a tall grassy area at the south end of the runway, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Selkirk Fire Department told Daily Voice that the plane crashed while attempting to take off, landing right-side up about 150 yards outside the airport fence.

The impact broke off the plane’s landing gear.

Emergency crews extricated three passengers from the aircraft and carried them to an ambulance, fire officials said.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating what caused the crash.

