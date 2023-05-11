A Few Clouds 79°

Crews Responding To Reports Of Plane Crash Near Albany Airport (Developing)

Authorities are investigating reports that a small plane may have crashed near an airport in the region.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a small plane crash at South Albany Airport in the hamlet of Selkirk on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Emergency crews in Albany County were called shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with reports that a small plane was down in a field near the South Albany Airport, a private airfield in the hamlet of Selkirk.

Three victims were removed from the plane and transported to the hospital, according to police radio traffic. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethlehem Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

