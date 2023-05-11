Crews Responding To Reports Of Plane Crash Near Albany Airport (Developing)

Emergency crews in Albany County were called shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with reports that a small plane was down in a field near the South Albany Airport, a private airfield in the hamlet of Selkirk.

Three victims were removed from the plane and transported to the hospital, according to police radio traffic. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethlehem Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.