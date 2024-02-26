Pasta La Vista: Italian Restaurant Chain Shutters Latham Location After 19 Years

Carrabba’s Italian Grill shuttered its Albany County restaurant – located in Latham at 675 Troy Schenectady Road – on Friday, Feb. 23 after 19 years in operation. It was the company’s sole Capital Region location.

A spokesperson for Carrabba’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, told Daily Voice the closure was a business decision that is “not a reflection of the management or staff.”

“Closing a restaurant is never easy,” they continued. “All employees will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past 19 years.”

Carrabba’s serves a wide selection of Italian American dishes, including chicken marsala, veal piccata, and stuffed pasta, as well as steak and seafood.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, is the “Chicken Bryan,” featuring an 8-ounce grilled chicken breast topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, and a basil lemon butter sauce.

The restaurant chain operates 217 locations across 29 states. Bloomin’ Brands also owns and operates Outback Steakhouse, Aussie Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Wine Bar.

With the Latham location now closed, the only remaining Carrabba’s locations in New York are in Amherst in Erie County, Fayetteville in Onondaga County, and Rochester in Monroe County.

