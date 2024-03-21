Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 33°

Ouch? Razor Blades Found In Rectum Of Albany County Jail Inmate, Police Say

A sheriff in New York is crediting recent jailhouse security upgrades for busting an inmate who allegedly tried smuggling in razor blades.

An inmate was found smuggling two razor blades at the Albany County jail on Wednesday, March 20.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
The stomach-churning discovery was made Wednesday, March 20, inside the Albany County jail in Albany.

Sheriff Craig Apple said the inmate was returning to the facility after pleading guilty to a weapon possession charge when he went through a body scanner meant to detect dangerous contraband.

The machine alerted corrections staff, who performed an anal cavity search. 

A photo shared on Apple’s Facebook page shows what they found: Two razor blades concealed in what appears to be a latex glove in the man’s rectum.

“Another great catch by our Albany County Correctional staff!!” Apple captioned the photo. “Great job and keep up the great work!!”

The sheriff said the inmate, whose identity was not released, will face an additional charge of promoting prison contraband.

