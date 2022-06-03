Longtime Albany ‘Santa’ Who Died From ALS Remembered As Devoted Partner

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Capital District man who was better known to many children over the years as Santa Claus.

Albany resident Carl Nantista died Monday, May 30, at the age of 67 following a “long, courageous battle” with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to his obituary.

After graduating from Hudson Valley Community College in 1975, Nantista spent 38 years working for Jacoby/Marcone appliance parts, his obituary said.

He drove school buses for the North Colonie Central School District for three years and spent 23 years with the Albany Police Pipes & Drums, according to his obituary.

But it was his annual portrayal of Kris Kringle that many will remember most about Nantista.

“For 51 years he spread Christmas joy to countless children and families by playing Santa Claus for various organizations,” his obituary said.

“He will be remembered as a devoted and loving partner, wonderful brother and uncle, an unforgettable friend, and the most compassionate ‘Santa,’” reads his memorial.

Nantista is survived by his partner, Fran O’Connor, siblings Phyllis, Susan, Mary, Lucian, Elizabeth, and Angele, and stepchildren Tindara, Sean, and Annette, according to his obituary.

His family wished to extend a personal thank you to the Community Hospice team, the ALS Center staff, and Dr. Oldendorf and his medical team for their care, his obituary said.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie, with a funeral service immediately following, his memorial said.

According to his obituary, Nantista requested that donations be made in his honor to St. Peters ALS Regional Center, located at 19 Warehouse Row in Albany.

