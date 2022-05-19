Winning $127K Lotto Ticket Sold In Albany Area

A lucky Lotto player has hit it big in the Capital District.

State Lottery officials said a second prize-winning ticket for the Saturday, May 14, New York Lotto drawing was sold in Albany County at Joe’s Kwik Mart on Delaware Avenue in Elsmere.

That coveted ticket is worth a whopping $127,699.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 20-22-24-25-29-51 and Bonus Number 13.

The next New York Lotto drawing is Saturday, May 21, with a top jackpot of $13.2 million.

Winners have one year to claim their prize money.

