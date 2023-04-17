Update: 16-Year-Old Cohoes Boy Missing Over Week Found Safe

Update:

A 16-year-old boy from the region who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Albany County resident Deondrae Thomas, of Cohoes, had last been seen leaving his home on Monday, April 3, according to Cohoes Police.

On Friday, April 14, police announced that Thomas had been found and was returned home safely.

Original story:

Police are asking that people be on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy from the region who has been missing for more than a week.

Albany County resident Deondrae Thomas, of Cohoes, was last seen leaving his home on Monday, April 3, according to Cohoes Police.

Thomas is described as a Black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be in Watervliet. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.