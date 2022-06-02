Contact Us
Suspect Sought After Man Fatally Shot In Schenectady On 21st Birthday

Michael Mashburn
Schenectady Police are seeking this man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on his 21st birthday Monday, May 30.
Schenectady Police are seeking this man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on his 21st birthday Monday, May 30. Photo Credit: Schenectady Police Department

Police in the Capital District are asking for the public's help identifying a man who may be connected to the fatal shooting of a man on his 21st birthday.

Treavine Tate, of the Bronx, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 30, near State and Hulett streets in Schenectady, according to police.

He was later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and have released surveillance footage of a possible suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Schenectady Police at 518-788-6566.

