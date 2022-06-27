Suspect In Fatal Albany Shooting Pleads Guilty

The suspect accused of gunning down a Capital District man in the summer of 2021 has confessed to the crime.

Albany resident Shimair Perrin, age 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Monday, June 27, in the fatal shooting of Lamon Lanier.

Lanier, age 34, was shot July 23, 2021 near Willet Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany, not far from Washington Park, according to the Albany County District Attorney.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot would to his head and died early the next morning from his injuries, police said.

Prosecutors said Perrin intentionally caused Lanier’s death by shooting him with a handgun. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

He is expected to be given a 20-year prison term when he’s sentenced on Aug. 26. He’ll also have to complete five years of post-release supervision.

