School Issues Caused Missing Shaker HS Teacher 'Heartache,' Brother Says

As the search for a missing New York woman in Western Massachusetts hits the one-month mark, her brother says an incident at the high school where she teaches caused her "heartache."

Albany County resident Meghan A. Marohn, age 42, of Delmar, hasn't been seen since Sunday, March 27 when she was on a trip in Western Massachusetts.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Berkshire County in the town of Lee parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, said the Massachusetts State Police.

Marohn is an English teacher at Shaker High school in Latham, New York. Her brother, Peter Naple, told WGGB-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts, that his sister was dealing with some issues at the school.

“I don’t know the full story,” he told the news station. “I do know that what happened at school caused her a lot of heartache. The school gave her paid leave until the end of the school year.”

The school district declined to comment on what the incident was but did say she was a valued member of the school community.

Naple said on findmeghanmarohn.com that her disappearance is not normal behavior for the teacher who loves poetry and nature.

The town of Bethlehem, NY Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and agencies in Massachusetts are continuing the search.

"At this time Meghan Marohn has still not been located," police said.

Meanwhile, Naple says the family is actively seeking anyone who might have a dash camera or home or business camera facing the street in Lee or Stockbridge, that may have recorded Meghan or her car on Sunday, March 27.

"If you think you might have any footage, please save it and call 911 immediately," he said.

There is also a Twitter page dedicated to finding Marohn, where Naple is asking others to re-tweet in an effort to find his sister.

