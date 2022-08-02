Schenectady CEO Killed In Motorcycle Crash At Minnesota Raceway

Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the death of a Capital District businessman and motorcycle enthusiast who died following a wreck on a Minnesota raceway.

Schenectady-based Innovative Test Solutions (ITS) confirmed to Daily Voice that its co-founder and CEO, Scott Briody, died Friday, July 29 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash at Brainerd International Raceway.

MotoAmerica said Briody, a Greene County native from Hannacroix, was competing in the first qualifying session of the Stock 1000 class when he was involved in a single-motorcycle crash. He was 50 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Briody,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his team and the MotoAmerica paddock.”

The raceway said it suspended all on-track activities for the remainder of Friday out of respect for Briody’s passing.

Innovative Test Solutions bills itself as a full-service mechanical engineering and testing lab specializing in “the mechanical behavior of structures and materials.”

Briody’s wife and company president, Susan, is left to carry on the company that she and her husband founded in 2004.

As a tribute to Briody, ITS said it was committed to ensuring it maintains uninterrupted operations and “the highest quality exacting standards for its clients.”

“The ITS family believes this is the most fitting homage to a man who always cared deeply about his clients and team members,” the company said. “He always demanded the best of himself and those around him.”

News of the crash spread quickly through the racing community, with many riders posting tributes on social media.

"Maybe only once in a lifetime does an individual enter your life and have such a profound impact," Jay Sauvageau wrote on Facebook.

"Scott Briody you were that person to so many especially to me and my family."

"Scott was always taking care of everyone around him," Jesse Kline wrote. "Whether it was a tank of gas or sled out of his trailer, if he had it, you had it.

"I was really looking forward to seeing you in a few weeks in Pittsburgh, but I’ll catch you on the other side Brother."

Besides his wife, Susan, Briody leaves behind a daughter and two sons.

ITS had not publicly announced memorial plans for Briody as of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

