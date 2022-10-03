Rolled Dump Truck Closes Rensselaer County Highway, Knocks Down Power Lines

Crews were working to reopen a highway in the region after a dump truck rolled over, knocking down power lines and sending the driver to the hospital.

The Rensselaer County crash happened shortly after noon Monday, Oct. 3, in the Town of North Greenbush, on State Route 43 near Holland Drive, according to police.

In an update at around 1 p.m., police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated, but speed had been ruled out and driver error is the likely culprit.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

There were no additional reports of injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

State Route 43 was expected to remain closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the rolled truck and clear the roadway of debris and power lines.

A detour was in place to help minimize impacts to the evening commute, police said.

