Rensselaer Teacher Sent 'Sexually Suggestive' Messages To Minor, Police Say

A high school teacher in the region is facing charges after allegedly sending sexually suggestive messages to a minor, authorities said.

Rensselaer County resident Peter Bertram, age 43, of the Village of Nassau, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an investigation by State Police.

Investigators determined that Bertram, who teaches at Averill Park High School in the city of Rensselaer, sent “indecent and sexually suggestive” images and text messages to a child under the age of 17.

The victim is not a student at Averill Park High School.

Troopers were initially contacted on Monday morning, Jan. 16, by a concerned citizen who believed Bertram was having inappropriate contact with the child, according to police.

Bertram is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He surrendered to troopers at the State Police facility in Schodack and was later released following arraignment at the Nassau Town Court.

The Averill Park Central School District released the following statement after Bertram's arrest:

"On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the New York State Police notified the District that a teacher at Averill Park High School was arrested and charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child. This incident did not involve a student in the Averill Park Central School District.As soon as we were made aware of the situation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. We cannot comment further on the investigation.

Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority."

New York State Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-583-7000 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

