Power Outage At Albany International Airport Delays Flights

Operations at Albany International Airport came grinding to a halt due to a power outage.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 23, the main terminal experienced a total power failure that lasted roughly two hours, according to airport spokesperson Doug Myers.

The airport’s emergency generators were activated, but for some reason did not transfer power to the main terminal.

Airport maintenance crews were working to determine why the backup system failed, Myers said.

The outage impacted at least three incoming flights, which had to use portable stairs to get passengers off of planes because the jet bridges had no power, Myers said.

Power was fully restored by 5:30 p.m., but some airlines were still working to reticket passengers and resolve baggage issues as of 7 p.m., Myers said.

Passengers with flights departing later Monday were advised to check with their airline for information on possible delays.

The cause of the outage is believed to be a problem with a nearby National Grid substation, according to Myers.

Eleven customers along nearby Watervliet Shaker Road were impacted by the outage, according to the utility’s online outage map.

Power was expected to be fully restored in the area by 11 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.