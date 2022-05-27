Police Warn Of Black Bear Spotted At Albany Cemetery

Authorities are warning people to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted hanging around a cemetery in the Capital District.

Several people spotted the bear in Albany, at Graceland Cemetery on Delaware Avenue, at around 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, Albany Police said.

Those in the area should exercise caution and keep pets on a leash, police said.

They advised anyone who sees the bear to not approach the animal and call 911.

Black bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers, but have increasingly been spotted in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and sometimes urban centers, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The department estimates that there are between 6,000 and 8,000 of the animals in areas open to hunting.

They are known to eat nearly anything, including fruits, grasses, and insects, as well as human food sources, according to DEC.

