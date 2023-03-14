Nor'easter: Dozens Of Flights Canceled At Albany International Airport Due To Snow

A powerful Nor’easter that brought heavy snow to much of the region also brought plenty of flight delays.

At Albany International Airport, 27 flight departures had been canceled due to winter weather as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, airport spokesperson Doug Myers told Daily Voice.

Airlines are warning that additional cancellations or delays are possible. Passengers were advised to check the status of their flight online.

Nearly 7 inches of snow had fallen at the airport by Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, and portions of the Upper Hudson Valley through 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Scattered snow showers were expected to continue overnight Tuesday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows in Albany will hover around 31 degrees.

