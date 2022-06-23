Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Albany Cop

A man with more than 15 felony arrests who allegedly stabbed a Capital District police officer is now charged with attempted murder.

Albany resident Eric Frazier, age 54, was arraigned Thursday, June 23, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was being treated after police shot him during the incident three days prior.

Albany Police were responding to a home near Franklin and Bassett streets at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, for a reported domestic dispute, according to police.

When officers arrived, they determined that Frazier had an outstanding warrant for a separate domestic incident from March 2022 and attempted to arrest him, police said.

As officers tried handcuffing him, he allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and slashed the officer's arm, according to police.

Officer-worn body camera footage released by Albany Police shows another officer shoot Frazier with a single shot in his upper chest before Frazier swings the knife toward the officer, narrowly missing his face.

Frazier collapses onto the ground moments later.

The officer suffered a stab wound to his bicep and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Frazier is also expected to make a recovery.

He now faces a host of criminal charges, including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

That’s on top of his existing domestic violence charges stemming from the two previous incidents.

During the most recent incident on Monday, June 20, Frazier reportedly struck a female victim in the face several times and choked her, according to police.

In March 2022, he allegedly threatened the female victim with a knife and choked her, causing abrasions and bruises, police said.

Following his bedside arraignment at the hospital, Frazier was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

