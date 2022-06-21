'Put The Knife Down': Body Cam Shows Attack On Albany Officer, Shooting

A police officer is recovering after a suspect allegedly stabbed him with a knife during an attempted arrest in the Capital District.

Albany Police responded to a home near Franklin and Bassett streets at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, for a reported domestic dispute, according to police.

When officers arrived, they determined that the male suspect had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest the man, police said.

As officers tried handcuffing the suspect, he allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and slashed the officer's arm, according to police.

Officer-worn body camera footage released by Albany Police shows another officer shoot the man before the suspect swings the knife toward the officer, narrowly missing his face.

The suspect eventually collapses onto the ground.

The officer suffered a stab wound to his bicep and is hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was shot once in the torso and is also listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators said the 54-year-old suspect is known to police and has more than 15 felony arrests and multiple convictions.

He was released from NYS parole in 2021, according to police.

Several agencies will investigate the incident, including the Albany Community Police Board and the State Attorney General's Office.

In a statement hours after the attack, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan commended the officers’ actions and said the city was committed to a transparent investigation.

“Unfortunately, as we have been reminded over the last several months, any 911 call can put members of the Albany Police Department in life-or-death situations,” Sheehan said.

"The officers involved in this morning’s call showed tremendous restraint and resolve, even as one of their own suffered a serious and potentially life-threatening injury. I am grateful for the men and women of our police department and my thoughts are with the officers involved in this traumatic encounter.”

View video of the incident here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.