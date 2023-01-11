Inmate Beat, Choked Corrections Officer Unconscious At Rensselaer County Jail, Police Say

A jail inmate in the region is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a brutal, unprovoked attack on a corrections officer, authorities said.

The incident happened Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, at the Rensselaer County jail in Troy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Matthew Fluty, of Troy, “maliciously” attacked the unsuspecting officer after taking his two-way radio to prevent him from calling for help. The officer was overpowered, beaten, and choked to the point of unconsciousness.

Fluty then reportedly left the officer lying helpless on the jail’s upper-level floor, where more than 30 other inmates were housed.

Sheriff’s officials said fortunately the officer’s radio alerted jail staff, who immediately rushed to his aid.

The corrections officer, who officials did not name, was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Following the attack, Fluty was charged with the following crimes:

Attempted murder in the 2nd Degree (A Felony)

Assault in the 1st Degree (B Felony)

Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)

Assault on a Peace Officer (C Felony)

Strangulation in the 1st Degree (C Felony)

Prior to the incident, he was awaiting trial for a May 2021 incident in which he allegedly threw five-day-old urine on a corrections officer.

He is also facing multiple unrelated charges, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental administration in Rensselaer and Saratoga counties.

“This was an inexcusable incident that occurred in our jail, on an unsuspecting officer who was doing his job," Rensselaer County Undersheriff PJ Higgitt said in a statement.

“We want to see all of our officers go home safe every day. We were very fortunate that our officer survived this attack.

"The Criminal Justice System needs to be revamped to expeditiously process predatory violent felony offenders into the prison system where they belong.”

